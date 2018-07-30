    ×

    Autos

    Harley-Davidson CEO rolls out expanded lineup of smaller bikes in international push for growth

    • Harley-Davidson is rolling out an expanded lineup of lighter motorcycles, smaller urban retail stores and a new digital strategy.
    • The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer decided to move some production because of retaliatory tariffs from the European Union, sparked by the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs.
    Harley Davidson CEO: We’re doubling down on existing products
    Harley Davidson CEO: We’re doubling down on existing products   

    Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich on Monday rolled out an aggressive "more roads to Harley" growth plan that includes an expanded lineup of lighter motorcycles, smaller urban retail stores, a new digital strategy and an international push as U.S. sales fall.

    The Wisconsin-based company said it is launching by 2020 a new platform of 500 cc to 1250 cc middleweight bikes and a even smaller bike for emerging markets in Asia.

    "We're going to be doubling down on existing products. We're going to invest in an all-new middleweight platform, which is a modular chassis and a very core engine technology to go in three dramatically different spaces: adventure touring, custom and street fighter," Levatich said in an interview with CNBC's Morgan Brennan.

    Harley's shares have fallen nearly 13 percent this year and profits have dropped as the 115-year-old company struggles to find a foothold among millennial buyers, who are turned off by the high prices for the heavy bikes. The 0.7 percent gain in international sales during the second quarter wasn't enough to offset a 6.4 percent loss in the U.S.

    The company is expanding its push overseas, particularly in India and China, and it's launching its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, next year with additional models through 2022. Harley is increasingly investing in production facilities overseas to avoid tariffs that in India doubles the cost of a bike.

    2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Bob
    Source: Harley-Davidson
    2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Bob

    "We're only doing that because these are important growth markets for the company that without those investments we wouldn't have access to those customers, at any kind of reasonable price," Levatich said.

    In June, the motorcycle manufacturer announced plans to move its European production out of the United States because of retaliatory tariffs from the European Union. While its bikes were once taxed at 6 percent, the new tariffs raised that to 31 percent. Harley-Davidson was already under pressure because of the Trump administration's tariff that levied a 25 percent tax on steel and aluminum imports.

    "When we say this is about building the next generation of riders, this is a community of people that is, in the case of the United States, less than 3 percent of adults. ... And that's all brands and all types," Levatich said. "So this is about opening up that community, making that community broader using product as a way to do that."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HOG
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...