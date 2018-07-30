Harley-Davidson CEO rolls out expanded lineup of smaller bikes in international push for growth

Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich on Monday rolled out an aggressive "more roads to Harley" growth plan that includes an expanded lineup of lighter motorcycles, smaller urban retail stores, a new digital strategy and an international push as U.S. sales fall.

The Wisconsin-based company said it is launching by 2020 a new platform of 500 cc to 1250 cc middleweight bikes and a even smaller bike for emerging markets in Asia.

"We're going to be doubling down on existing products. We're going to invest in an all-new middleweight platform, which is a modular chassis and a very core engine technology to go in three dramatically different spaces: adventure touring, custom and street fighter," Levatich said in an interview with CNBC's Morgan Brennan.

Harley's shares have fallen nearly 13 percent this year and profits have dropped as the 115-year-old company struggles to find a foothold among millennial buyers, who are turned off by the high prices for the heavy bikes. The 0.7 percent gain in international sales during the second quarter wasn't enough to offset a 6.4 percent loss in the U.S.

The company is expanding its push overseas, particularly in India and China, and it's launching its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, next year with additional models through 2022. Harley is increasingly investing in production facilities overseas to avoid tariffs that in India doubles the cost of a bike.