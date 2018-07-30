Jamie Dimon says he's hoping Trump's trade methods work but fears negative outcomes

J.P. Morgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said that he feared the administration's trade policies could derail the progress it has made.



"I'm a little worried it could create negative outcomes," Dimon said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I think it could offset some of the benefits" of the tax overhaul and other measures, he said.

Dimon, 62, has previously sounded a note of caution over the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The administration is looking at imposing another round of tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, a move that Dimon said threatened to squeeze economic growth at home.



"If you do another $200 billion of tariffs and this national security thing about cars, I think that you're getting pretty close to reversing some of the benefits you've seen in the economy," Dimon told CNN on July 23. A resolution of the dispute could be complicated, he said.



Dimon is the longest-tenured of CEOs leading a major U.S. bank. Once his friend, Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein, steps down in October, he will also be the only bank CEO still working to have steered his firm through the financial crisis. Given Dimon's track record, investors and analysts often track his every word, from media appearances to conferences to his annual investor letter.



Apart from the trade dispute, Dimon has been consistently optimistic about the strength of the U.S. economy and the prospects for banks. During a conference call with analysts this month after posting record second-quarter profit of $8.32 billion, he said there weren't a lot of things out there that could derail growth, which has been accelerating.



"Finally, people are going back to the workforce," Dimon said. "The consumer balance sheet is in good shape. Capital expenditures are going up. Household formation is going up. Homebuilding is in short supply. The banking system is very, very healthy compared to the past."

