Jamie Dimon once talked to Jeff Bezos about taking a job at Amazon — here's why he decided not to 

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Amazon's Jeff Bezos are launching a joint health care venture together with Warren Buffett. But the two CEOs could have been in business much earlier had Dimon signed on to a job at Amazon.

"He was looking for a president and I flew to Amazon after I left Citi — was fired from Citi — and we had a great lunch," Dimon told CNBC's Wilfred Frost Monday. "I had this vision I'd never wear a suit again, I'd live in a house boat like Tom Hanks." (In the movie "Sleepless in Seattle.")

That was two decades ago, and according to Dimon, it wasn't the right time for a move.

"It was just a bridge too far for me to move my whole family to Seattle, at that age, at that time, to something I didn't fully understand, as opposed to I'd been in financial services my whole life," Dimon said.

Instead Dimon went on to become CEO of Bank One, and Bezos never formally filled the role of president.