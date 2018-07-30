The political network backed by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch doesn't plan to back Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in this fall's election.

Leaders of Americans for Prosperity made the announcement Monday, the final day of the Koch network donor conference in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The announcement comes as the organization has indicated it could support candidates outside the Republican Party. The group has been dissatisfied with some Trump administration initiatives, particularly its aggressive trade policy and tariffs.

Heitkamp, a centrist Democrat in a state President Donald Trump won by more than 30 percentage points in 2016. is considered one of the more vulnerable members of her party in the Senate. There are 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in states Trump won.

On Sunday, the one of the network's leaders said it would be open to backing Democrats who share the same policy goals. The group also unveiled a six-figure ad buy to target Trump's tariffs.

Tim Phillips, the president of AFP, told the group of donors that Cramer has been "inconsistent" and has not been an effective leader on "issues where the country needs leadership the most," which include removing Trump's trade barriers, as well as decreasing government spending.

The latest development comes after the group announced in June that it would be unleashing a digital advertising campaign thanking Heitkamp for co-sponsoring a bill that rolled back some banking regulations that came about after the 2008 financial crisis. The new measure passed Congress with bipartisan support.

The decision to withhold support from Cramer could potentially be a boost for Heitkamp as well as a massive blow to the Republican congressman, who is lagging behind his opponent in the fundraising game.

The most recent federal election commission records show Heitkamp raised $1.1 million between May 24 and June 30. Cramer, meanwhile, raised approximately $833,000. Heitkamp's campaign has just over $5.2 million; Cramer's has $2 million on hand.

The Koch network's decision to back away from Cramer is also a signal to the leaders of the Republican establishment that the group will not necessarily follow the guidance of GOP leadership.

Senate Republican leaders, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had pushed Cramer to run against Heitkamp on the belief he was the best chance to flip the seat from blue to red. Since then, the ranks of Senate leaders have continued to publicly vouch for the North Dakota congressman.