    FANG index of tech stocks tumbles into correction territory, down 10% from June record

    • The NYSE FANG+ index is down more than 10 percent from its high last month.
    • The index tracks the performance of FANG stocks along with several other high-growth technology shares such as Nvidia, Baidu and Tesla. It began in 2014.
    The market's favorite technology stocks are tanking as investors growing concerned over the companies' ambitious growth targets following disappointing financial results from Facebook and Netflix this month.

    FANG is an acronym created by CNBC's Jim Cramer for the top-performing technology stocks — Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly Google).

    Larry McDonald of The Bear Traps Report and a CNBC contributor pointed to several reasons beyond the Facebook and Netflix earnings disappointments for the drop including the rising dollar hurting overeas profits and the risk of a political backlash against these tech giants here and around the globe.

