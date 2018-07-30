    ×

    Options Action

    Tesla chart looks poised to ‘crack in a big kind of way,’ warns technical analyst

    More pain ahead for Tesla into earnings?
    More pain ahead for Tesla into earnings?   

    As Tesla gears up for its latest quarterly earnings this week one top technical analyst warns the stock is on the verge of a major breakdown.

    Shares of the electric-auto manufacturer were under pressure on Monday afternoon, falling more than 3 percent, and now on track for its worst month since March. According to Carter Worth, head of technical analysis at Cornerstone Macro, the charts are suggesting a bumpy road ahead.

    Shares of Tesla have been on a roller coaster over the past year and trading firmly in a bear market, down more than 25 percent from its 52-week high.

    Tesla is "now for the first time below the trend line," Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action." "I think that's the setup for what's going to be a pretty good break to the downside."

    In the past two years, Tesla has managed to post gains of nearly 23 percent. However, Worth's charting shows that despite the stock breaking above its downtrend line around $340 earlier this year, its failure to maintain that level could imply a bigger sell-off to come.

    "So the problem is by drawing people in and then now undercutting the line ... ultimately [Tesla's] going to now crack in a big kind of way," he explained.

    The company has faced increased scrutiny as investors contemplate whether CEO Elon Musk will be able to keep up with production numbers without the need of another capital raise. Those same concerns sent Tesla shares down nearly 6 percent after hours following its earnings last quarter.

    "I think if one is long Tesla, take measures however one wants to do that. And if one is a short-seller, this is a good candidate," Worth said.

    Tesla is expected to report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. The stock was trading lower on Monday afternoon, around $287.15.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Latest Video

    Tutorials

    Host Bio

    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Options Action Traders

    From Our Sponsor

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter Options Action

    Insight directly from the members of our Options Action panel
    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
    By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...