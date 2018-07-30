US Treasury yields edge higher ahead of economic data

As earnings season and concerns surrounding trade continue to keep Wall Street busy, for bond investors, Monday will be all about economic data and auctions news, ahead of central banking decisions due this week.

Coming up today, pending homes sales are due out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

This comes just days after the advance reading of the U.S.' gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter, which showed Friday that the economy had grown by 4.1 percent, in line with estimates.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill auction, due to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

Looking to the central banking sphere, investors are getting ready for the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting, which is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. A policy decision is set to be announced Wednesday afternoon and should provide some insight into the performance of the U.S. economy.

This follows fresh batches of economic data, and news that President Donald Trump was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery.