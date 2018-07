On Monday, a slew of corporates are due to report their earnings, with investors keeping a close eye on updates out of Caterpillar, Simon Property Group, Bloomin' Brands, Samsung Electronics and AK Steel.

In data, pending homes sales are due out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's manufacturing survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

This comes just days after the advance reading of the U.S.' gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter, which showed Friday that the economy had grown by 4.1 percent, in line with estimates.

While no speeches by the Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Monday, investors will be gearing up for the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which is due to take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

A policy decision is set to be announced Wednesday afternoon and should provide some insight into the performance of the U.S. economy.