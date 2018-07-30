Watch: Trump holds joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte 

[The stream is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint news conference on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who Trump described as "a really great guy" after meeting him at the G-7 summit in Canada last month.

The two met earlier Monday for a private conversation, during which the White House said the two leaders would "look to deepen cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

Experts have said the two leaders could have trouble reaching an agreement on elevating Italy's defense spending, a point Trump has regularly used to berate other NATO allies. Italy is facing a tough financial situation domestically, facing sluggish growth and the second-largest debt load in the euro zone.

But the two are on the same page on other issues, such as Russia's re-admittance to the G-7 and the necessity for restrictive immigration rules. Speaking to reporters in Brussels earlier this Month, Trump praised Conte's "strong" immigration policies.

"If you look at Italy — Giuseppe, who I got to know quite well over the last month and a half, he won his election because of strong immigration policies on Italy," Trump said.