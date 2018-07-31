Baidu set to report earnings after the bell

Baidu is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: 16.46 yuan per share, forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: 25.56 billion yuan, forecast by Thomson Reuters

In June, the Chinese search giant said it reached 150 million daily active users on its main search and news feed application. Dou Shen, vice president and general manager of the Baidu app, said the company was "delighted" that its flagship application grew users after it launched Jiandan Search, which is ad-free.

Later that month, Baidu's board approved up to $1 billion in share repurchases.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu hit an all-time intraday high of $284.22 on May 16. The stock has climbed nearly 6 percent so far in 2018.

