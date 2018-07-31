Cramer's lightning round: The case for buying the best-of-breed stock of UnitedHealth   

Evolent Health: "It's a good platform but you know what? [When] I come back to that group, I always come back to [the idea] that you have to buy the best of breed that's large-cap in it, which I am going to say would be UnitedHealth. Now, you could say, wait a second, that doesn't have it, but if you look at Optum, then you will say it does. Buy some UnitedHealth."

Idexx Laboratories: "You've got to hold on. This stock is a total horse. It's one of the best-acting stocks. I'd put it right up there, really, with Illumina, which is another great one – these kind of testing companies for anything genetic, anything biological, even if it is dogs and cats. Idexx, go buy some more. Pay off your basis, but do it."

Western Gas Partners LP: "I think that these stocks are now undervalued. The one I've been looking at is DCP Midstream. That yields 7 percent and they just bumped the dividend. So I think you're in the right spot and I'm willing to go with you."

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: "I totally agree with you. I think the device sector is good. And another one that [Stephanie Link] and I like very much is Abbott."

Triton International: "Good yield. I like the containers. I'm not crazy about them, but it's a good yield and I'm OK."