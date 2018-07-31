Amid a bull market in equities, billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn has performed poorly.



The firm lost 5.4 percent in the second quarter, bringing the performance of Greenlight Capital funds to a year-to-date loss of 18.3 percent, according to a letter obtained by CNBC.



This is what he had to say on his firm's performance:



"Over the past three years, our results have been far worse than we could have imagined, and it's been a bull market to boot," Einhorn wrote. "Yes, we have made some obvious mistakes – the worst of which was not assessing that SunEdison was a fraud in 2015 – but there have been others. A number of years ago one of our investors said Amazon would surpass Apple and become the most valuable company in the world. We didn't get it then and, truthfully, we don't really get it now."













