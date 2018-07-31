Jury selection began Tuesday morning for the federal criminal trial of former Trump presidential campaign chief Paul Manafort,

Manafort, 69, was brought into U.S. District Court in Alexandria from a jail where he is being held without bail on charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller related to the money he made consulting for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine from 2005 to 2014.

The judge in the case said he plans to have jury selection concluded by early afternoon, and then planned to move to opening arguments.

The long-time Republican lobbyist — who is accused of multiple counts of bank fraud and tax crimes that could send him to prison for decades if he is convicted — traded his jailhouse jumpsuit for a black suit, white dress shirt and silver tie before he walked into the dimly lit courtroom Tuesday.