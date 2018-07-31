    ×

    Investor's Edge

    Investor's Edge

    Manager of $23 billion is expecting big returns from an overlooked real estate sector

    This market expert is betting big on non-core real estate
    This market expert is betting big on non-core real estate   

    One money manager is betting big on overlooked real estate assets like nursing homes and student housing — and he's expecting double-digit returns.

    "Areas that I really love are non-core real estate, off-the-run type assets," said Marc Levine, chairman of the Illinois State Board of Investments.

    Levine manages $22.8 billion for 140,000 state employees. He said roughly a third of the board's portfolio is invested in private market assets.

    Watch the video above to hear about Levine's portfolio strategy.

    WATCH ALSO: This top UBS executive shares her best investing advice

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...