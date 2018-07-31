Manager of $23 billion is expecting big returns from an overlooked real estate sector

One money manager is betting big on overlooked real estate assets like nursing homes and student housing — and he's expecting double-digit returns.

"Areas that I really love are non-core real estate, off-the-run type assets," said Marc Levine, chairman of the Illinois State Board of Investments.

Levine manages $22.8 billion for 140,000 state employees. He said roughly a third of the board's portfolio is invested in private market assets.

Watch the video above to hear about Levine's portfolio strategy.

