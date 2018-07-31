Campbell Soup has tapped management consulting firm Deloitte to help guide its previously announced strategic review, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.
Campbell announced in May it was conducting a "thorough and critical" review of its operations and holdings after it disclosed "unacceptable" earnings and the departure of CEO Denise Morrison.
Deloitte will help Campbell determine its next steps in the review amid takeover speculation. Deloitte is expected to tie up the review before the company announces earnings on Aug. 31, said the people, who declined to be identified because the discussions aren't public.
The company has previously said that the board has not yet made a decision and plans to announce it at the end of the month.
"Campbell is currently undertaking a board-led comprehensive strategic and operational review of the business, including the composition of its entire portfolio, to examine all potential paths forward," company spokesman Thomas Hushen told CNBC. "We will present a thoughtful and effective plan for enhancing shareholder value on August 30 when the Company announces its fourth-quarter and full-year results."
The soup giant is already working with investment bank Centerview Partners on the review. Centerview's co-founder, Blair Effron, has a close relationship with the soup company that dates back decades.