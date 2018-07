Tuesday will see the start of a two-day central bank meeting, while a slew of economic data is due.

Market watchers will be monitoring the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) summer meeting. A policy decision is set to be announced Wednesday afternoon, which should reveal whether the Fed decides to change its stance in August.

Investors are not expecting a rise in interest rates, however, talk of trade or where the Federal Reserve is thinking of heading could be up for discussion.

The meeting follows the publication of much economic data and the news that President Donald Trump was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery.

The Bank of Japan decided to hold fire on changing its policy stance Tuesday at its monthly meeting. The central bank did indicate, however, that it would make its policy framework more flexible when it comes to the long-term yield target.