    US stocks set for a tepid open, ahead of Pfizer, Apple, P&G earnings 

    U.S. stock index futures fluctuated ahead of Tuesday's open, as a two-day central bank policy meeting begins.

    Around 6:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 3 points, indicating a flat open of -0.83 points, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures indicated a relatively flat-to-upbeat start to their respective sessions.

    Earnings season continues Tuesday, with a wave of corporate earnings expected.

    Investors will be paying close attention to earnings from Charter Communications, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Archer Daniels Midland, Arconic, Cummins, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden, Apple, Baidu, Cheesecake Factory and Pandora Media.

    A slew of economic data is also due. Personal income, core PCE prices and the employment cost index are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET, Chicago purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will commence its two-day summer meeting Tuesday.

    A policy decision is set to be announced Wednesday afternoon, which should reveal whether the Fed decides to change its stance in August. Investors are not expecting a rise in interest rates, however, but discussion on trade or where the Federal Reserve is thinking of heading could be talked about.

    The meeting follows the publication of much economic data and the news that President Donald Trump was "not thrilled" about rising interest rates, expressing concern that the Fed could upset the economic recovery.

    Oil prices fell into the red Tuesday, as concerns surrounding oversupply weighed on sentiment.

