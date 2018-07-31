US stocks set for a tepid open, ahead of Pfizer, Apple, P&G earnings 

Earnings season continues Tuesday, with a wave of corporate earnings expected.

Investors will be paying close attention to earnings from Charter Communications, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Archer Daniels Midland, Arconic, Cummins, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden, Apple, Baidu, Cheesecake Factory and Pandora Media.

A slew of economic data is also due. Personal income, core PCE prices and the employment cost index are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET, Chicago purchasing managers' index at 9:45 a.m. ET, consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will commence its two-day summer meeting Tuesday.

A policy decision is set to be announced Wednesday afternoon, which should reveal whether the Fed decides to change its stance in August. Investors are not expecting a rise in interest rates, however, but discussion on trade or where the Federal Reserve is thinking of heading could be talked about.