The US may retaliate against Palestinians leading a major UN group, expert warns

A United Nations group representing 80 percent of the world's population handed what appeared to be a victory to Palestinian causes last week.
The Group of 77, which makes up about two-thirds of U.N. membership with its 134-country roster, selected Palestinian diplomat Riyad Mansour as the 2019 chairman of the bloc — a move that could lead to more pain for both Palestine and U.N. agencies, according to one expert.
The formal election of Mansour, scheduled to take place in mid-September, might instigate backlash from the U.S. in the form of a further reduction of funding for U.N. agencies, said Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor, Emily Hawthorne.
The U.S. will try to push its view that the U.N. is an institution that often sides with Palestine in the Arab-Israeli conflict, she said.