The US may retaliate against Palestinians leading a major UN group, expert warns

Hawthorne's warning comes after the Trump administration announced earlier this year that it will slash its funding to the UNRWA — the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees — by more than $300 million to $60 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet in January that "with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

As a result of the funding cut, the UNRWA announced last week it would have to reduce jobs in Gaza and the West Bank. That decision led to protests in Gaza, with observers saying that about 1,000 people in the territory could lose their jobs.

Unemployment in Gaza was already at a high of 44 percent in 2017, according to the World Bank.

The Americans and Israelis may not be able to change the G-77's decision, but the U.S. could retaliate and further reduce its funding to other U.N. agencies, Hawthorne said, noting that the world's largest economy is the international organization's "wealthiest and most important member."

Even with the potential backlash from the U.S. and Israel, Palestinian leadership of the G-77 will amplify the voice of Palestinians by allowing them to "build their own narrative about establishing themselves as a state especially since they view the mediation efforts between themselves and Israelis as not moving in their favor," Hawthorne added.