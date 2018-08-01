    ×

    AMC CEO: Moviegoers will see more value in our new subscription service over cheaper rivals

    • AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron says moviegoers are willing to shell out cash for the cinema giant's new subscription service due to its immense value.
    • "We are just stunned at the consumer response," he says.
    AMC's movie subscription plan Stubs A-List already has 175,000 customers, says CEO
    AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said Wednesday that big moviegoers are willing to shell out cash for the company's new subscription service over cheaper options due to its immense value.

    The movie theater operator last month announced AMC Stubs A-List, which allows consumers to see up to three movies per week for about $20 a month. The service includes Imax and 3D films.

    Aron, former CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, said that since the launch, 175,000 people have already signed up. He expects there will be 185,000 customers by the end of Wednesday.

    "We are just stunned at the consumer response," Aron said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell." "They are signing up in big numbers and it's because the value for consumers is so good."

    The subscription service comes as cheaper rival MoviePass, the subscription-based movie ticket service, has been seeking to limit losses by hiking its monthly fees.

    Aron said AMC's model is centered around being profitable while also adding value to consumers' experience at the movie theater.

    "We wanted to have a program that would be profitable for AMC, profitable for our studio partners but as important as anything, loaded with value for our guest with a sustainable price point," Aron said Wednesday.

    AMC reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations. Revenue also topped forecasts amid a record quarter for both admissions and food and beverage sales.

    The company's stock closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday, but it's up more than 6 percent so far this year.

