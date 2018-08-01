Cramer's lightning round: Buy some Dropbox stock ahead of its earnings report   

Dropbox, Inc.: "I want you to buy ahead of the quarter, actually. I'm quite surprised that the stock did, really, a round trip. I believe the business is quite robust there. Not as good as Spotify in terms of going from free to paid, but I think it's terrific down here and I would do some buying."

MaxLinear: "Why would you buy MaxLinear if Texas Instruments just reported an unbelievable quarter? It's got that new-old leadership and I think it's a better book of business. That's what you want to do."

TerraForm Power, Inc.: "I think it's OK. I think you're taking on a little too much risk. I don't want to be able to reach for yield and that's exactly what you're doing. If you want a 7 percent yield, I would actually go with that Dominion midstream because they just raised the dividend and I think that therefore it's safer. Just not my cup of tea."

AGNC Investment Corp.: "You're going to get an 11 percent yield, but the stock is going to do absolutely nothing, so you're sitting there taking that yield in, but you might be losing on your principal. That is not what I want. I want to get capital gains and I want an increase in distribution, not just that distribution. I've been railing against [this stock] and I continue to do so. I'm going to throw in Annaly as another one I don't like."

World Fuel Services Corp.: "I've looked at that a million times. There's not a lot of growth there and I think it's like a kooky little stock that doesn't have a lot of upside."

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.: "Fiber-optic networks are so hard. I mean, these are you're-taking-your-life-in-your-hands stocks. I don't want to do this. There are so many high-quality companies that I don't need to do that for. I'm going to say please stay away from Applied. It really is just very hard. And look, I don't even feel good about Juniper, Finisar, none of these. I'd throw in the whole shooting match."

Pitney Bowes Inc.: "No, no. You're looking for yield there, and I've got to tell you, I think that's a total red flag. And that company has done quite poorly and I do not think that you should be in there for that dividend when I'm very worried about the actual principal. I think you could get very hurt."

Vodafone Group PLC: "Frankly, I don't understand why Vodafone is doing as poorly as it is, but when I see that yield, again, I say red flag. I've got a lot of red flag yields tonight. Remember, we do want yields that are good, but we don't want to outsize – that means there's too much risk."