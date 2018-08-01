Here’s how to make sure your marketing actually leads to sales

Does an ad campaign result in a company selling more products?

It's the ultimate question for marketers, in a world where chief executives and heads of finance want to see returns on investment and not necessarily softer marketing measurements such as "intention to buy."

How advertising works has long been debated, and now a study aims to show the best ways to make marketing pay.

An effectiveness award is one of the most hotly-contested prizes at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, held each June, and the study published Wednesday by research body WARC (World Advertising Research Center) analyzed the 29 shortlisted and winning 2018 entries to reveal the techniques that will lead to sales or change people's behavior.