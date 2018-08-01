How streaming platforms are infiltrating the ‘ripe for disruption’ sports broadcast industry

This summer has seen changes to the sports broadcasting landscape with over-the-top (OTT) platforms changing the way live sport is consumed as new technologies develop.

These streaming 'disruptors' have been busy picking up rights in certain territories, which in the U.K. has seen major blows to more traditional broadcasters including BT and Sky.

Both have seen major soccer leagues plucked from their schedules, as they prioritize their efforts elsewhere – even taking steps to create an arrangement to sell each other's channel packages in an effort to retain subscribers.

Among the newcomers is Eleven Sports Network, which will launch a platform in the U.K. for the first time this month. August 9 marks the official start of its content, with exclusive coverage of the U.S. PGA Championship, the final golf major of the year. Viewers will be able to watch the contest as part of a seven-day trial on its online platform, via iOS and Android apps, and via its Facebook page.

"We are looking forward to maximizing this fantastic opportunity to appeal to existing golf fans through comprehensive free-to-air live coverage and analysis, while also growing new audiences with our fresh and innovative ways of delivering leading sports action," said Danny Menken, group managing director of Eleven Sports.

There will be plenty of other offerings from Eleven Sports to tempt fans away from the Britain's more established broadcasters; it has just acquired the soccer rights for Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga games from BT and Sky respectively.