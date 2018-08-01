    ×

    Trading Nation

    How to buy protection amid a volatile earnings season

    How to buy protection amid a volatile earnings season
    How to buy protection amid a volatile earnings season   

    The market is in the midst of a volatile earnings season, with the technology sell-off front and center. One top strategist is laying out the ways investors can protect their portfolios if they're worried about further downside.

    Here's what Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    · Investors might want to hedge large-cap portfolios as meaningful cracks appear in big tech names, stirring fears the tech sell-off could bleed into the broader market. Utilizing options can be useful for investors who are cautious but don't want to shed stocks now.

    · Specifically, for investors who are looking for protection but are not necessarily afraid of a crash, buying a put spread on the S&P 500-tracking SPY ETF is one strategy to consider. This would begin protecting investors around 2.5 percent from current levels, and include selling a lower-strike put, about 10 percent below current levels, to reduce the cost of that exposure.

    · An alternate strategy in using options to protect against more dramatic market downside would be purchasing an outright put on the SPY. This would be a 5 percent out-of-the-money put option on the SPY.

    · Unlike the put spread strategy, buying an outright put may take a bit more of a market pullback to work effectively. In buying a put, there is no re-entry point, so if the market were to see a significant downside move, a portfolio is protected starting if the market falls 5 percent.

    Bottom line: Investors may choose to protect their portfolios with "insurance" using different options strategies, according to Gilbert.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SPY
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...