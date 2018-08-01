Square earnings beat: 13 cents per share, vs. 11 cents expected EPS

Payment company Square reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.

Here's how the company did compared with Thomson Reuters consensus estimates:

EPS: 13 cents per share vs. 11 cents expected.

13 cents per share vs. 11 cents expected. Adjusted revenue: $385 million vs. $367.6 million expected.

Shares of the company rose 0.25 percent in after-hours trading.

Adjusted revenue grew 60 percent year over year, compared to Wall Street analysts' expectations of 52.9 percent.

Square missed expectations for adjusted EPS guidance — it predicted between 8 and 10 cents for the third quarter, below analysts expectations of 13 cents. Square issued adjusted revenue guidance between $407 million and $412 million, which was above the $350.1 million to $408.2 million range analysts had expected.

In the previous quarter, earnings matched expectations while revenue came in ahead of estimates. But investors were focused on Square's forward guidance. While the company gave revenue guidance well above what Wall Street was looking for, Square's earnings guidance between 9 cents and 11 cents per share was below the average analyst estimate of 12 cents.

Shares of the fintech start-up, which is run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, have surged more than 140 percent in the past year and 88 percent this year alone.

The San Francisco-based company is best known as a credit card processor but also offers payment hardware. Its peer-to-peer Cash App is growing faster than PayPal's Venmo, according to a recent Nomura report. The company has also increased its presence in small-business lending, most recently with an eBay partnership announced in July.

Square launched bitcoin trading through its Cash App in January. While it generated $37 million in revenue from bitcoin, the company left that and bitcoin-related costs out of its adjusted revenue.

The goal of bitcoin on the cash is to drive utility on the Cash App, and the company is not "trying to push on the monetization of bitcoin today," the company's CFO Sarah Friar said on a call with reporters.