US Treasury yields fall after the 10-year breaks above 3 percent

Central banking news continues to keep bond investors alert on Thursday, after the U.S. central bank held its summer meeting earlier this week.

At the conclusion of its summer policy meeting, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee decided to hold fire on raising interest rates on Wednesday, however the central bank did choose to upgrade its outlook on the U.S. economy to strong.

In the statement released by the Federal Reserve, the central bank said that the labor market has "continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate." In June, the Fed described economic activity as rising at a "solid rate."

The meeting comes hot on the heels of recent doses of economic data, including a positive gross domestic product reading of 4.1 percent growth in the second quarter.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England is expected to hold a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with investors expecting the central bank to deliver a rate hike as concerns over the U.K. economy and Brexit weigh.

Coming up today in terms of data, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury will announce the size of two individual bills, both up for auction next week.