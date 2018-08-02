Cramer: Apple's $1 trillion market value reflects Wall Street finally catching up to reality

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday Apple hitting a $1 trillion market value reflects the company's transition to being recognized as a consumer products maker that just happens to be great at technology.

To that end, Cramer said, Apple stock needs to trade at higher price-to-earnings multiple, because 17 times year-end earnings estimates is too low.

He said Apple stock should trade at a higher multiple when looking at a best-in-class consumer products company like Clorox that has a PE of about 25 times.

"The market is struggling with how much to pay, but it knows it can't pay this little given the fact this is a consumer products company," Cramer told CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

"Should [Apple] get a 25 multiple like Clorox? I would think people would think that's fanciful because the number is so high," Cramer said. "So maybe we should put a 20 multiple [on Apple]."

If Apple had a multiple of 20, that would put the stock price at around $242 per share.

When Apple hit $207.05 at around 11:48 a.m. ET, it went over the $1 trillion market value threshold.

"I've been saying this is a consumer products [company] for some time, and people are starting to figure that out," Cramer said.