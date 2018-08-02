    ×

    Cramer: Apple's $1 trillion market value reflects Wall Street finally catching up to reality

    Jim Cramer speaks with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook on the 10th Anniversary of Mad Money.
    CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday Apple hitting a $1 trillion market value reflects the company's transition to being recognized as a consumer products maker that just happens to be great at technology.

    To that end, Cramer said, Apple stock needs to trade at higher price-to-earnings multiple, because 17 times year-end earnings estimates is too low.

    He said Apple stock should trade at a higher multiple when looking at a best-in-class consumer products company like Clorox that has a PE of about 25 times.

    "The market is struggling with how much to pay, but it knows it can't pay this little given the fact this is a consumer products company," Cramer told CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

    "Should [Apple] get a 25 multiple like Clorox? I would think people would think that's fanciful because the number is so high," Cramer said. "So maybe we should put a 20 multiple [on Apple]."

    If Apple had a multiple of 20, that would put the stock price at around $242 per share.

    When Apple hit $207.05 at around 11:48 a.m. ET, it went over the $1 trillion market value threshold.

    "I've been saying this is a consumer products [company] for some time, and people are starting to figure that out," Cramer said.

