Cramer's lightning round: Things are looking up for Southwest Airlines—buy more   

Southwest Airlines Co.: "I think you should buy more. That's right. I thought that [CEO] Gary Kelly carried himself very well when he was on. I like the cost structure there, I like the fact that the economy's growing and I do think that fuel could be peaking."

Zuora, Inc.: "Tien Tzuo is brilliant. He's the CEO. When the stock got to [the] mid-$30s, we said ka-ching, ka-ching. Then we said it was going to go back down and that's when we said you should buy it and you should be buying that stock right now and you should also be reading his book about the subscription economy. You'll understand why we like Salesforce, you'll understand why we like Apple's service stream and you'll understand why we like Zuora."

Northrop Grumman Corp.: "Candidly, the quarter wasn't that great. It was not a standout quarter. I prefer Raytheon, which had a good quarter but then didn't hold up. I think that stock is a cheaper stock than Northrup Grumman because it's got much greater growth prospects."

Exact Sciences: "I'm not going to be against the buy. The stock was down hideously earlier today. But they did have to spend more money to be able to get those sales in, and that's the problem. It's the additional expense structure that's going to have to be put on."