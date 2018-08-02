DP World CEO: All options open following Djibouti port court ruling

DP World's chairman and CEO has told CNBC that he is looking at all options after a ruling by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) found that its operating contract for a port container terminal in Djibouti was "valid and binding."

The Djibouti government wrested control of the Doraleh Container Terminal from the Dubai-based firm in February. Djibouti officials have long wanted to renegotiate the terms for the port's operating contract that DP World has held since 2006.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World chairman & CEO, told CNBC's Willem Marx that the LCIA's ruling was expected.

"What they (Djibouti government) did was illegal and we needed just the legal authority to say that," he said over the phone on Thursday.

Bin Sulayem said the legal ruling meant that all options are open to his company and he would now meet with advisers before proceeding with steps to reach compensation.