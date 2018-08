Those two guys in the garage were Jobs and fellow Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Kawasaki has been successful in technology and entrepreneurship for decades, but he got his big start as Apple's chief evangelist in the mid-1980s and then again in the mid-1990s.

Now chief evangelist at graphic design firm Canva, Kawasaki said he never thought Apple would ever be this successful.

"I left Apple twice. Steve Jobs offered me a third job and I turned him down," he said. "Obviously, I never anticipated this day, because I would have stayed,"

He also gave credit where credit was due: "To Steve for his vision and Tim Cook for his execution."