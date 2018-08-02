Some home sellers would see huge savings under Treasury tax cut plan

Homeowners who face a big tax bill when they sell their house could emerge as beneficiaries of a Trump administration plan to change how investment gains are taxed.

Breathing new life into an idea that has been around for several decades, the Treasury Department is studying whether it can bypass congressional approval to index long-term capital gains to inflation.

In simple terms, this would mean the appreciation in an asset's price that could be attributed to inflation would not be taxed. The change would cost an estimated $102 billion over 10 years, according to a Penn Wharton analysis done in the spring. It also would largely benefit the wealthiest of American households.