Watch Mark Carney speak after the Bank of England hikes interest rates

[This stream is expected to start at 07:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is holding a press conference after the central bank raised interest rates for the second time in less than a year.

The institution's decision Thursday was widely expected after Chief Economist Andy Haldane joined policy hawks Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty in voting for a rise in the base rate to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent in June.

Brexit is likely to be discussed at the meeting of policymakers. Carney earlier this week told Bloomberg News that the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union "takes 50 percent of my time now."