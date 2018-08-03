Allianz posts 5% fall in net income, but confirms outlook for the year

Insurer Allianz reported a 5.2 percent fall in second-quarter net income Friday, highlighting a negative impact from the sale of its traditional life insurance portfolio in Taiwan.

Net profit came in at 1.89 billion euros ($2.19 billion) from 1.99 billion euros a year ago. The company said the negativity surrounding the sale was partially offset by lower income taxes.

"We remain on track to meet our 2018 operating profit target …This makes me confident that we will achieve our three-year renewal agenda targets," said Oliver Bate, the chief executive officer of Allianz, in a statement.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.