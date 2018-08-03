This charity is trying to save lives with clean water

Officials and guests of the charity: water, ring Friday's closing bell at the NYSE 31 Mins Ago | 00:52

Executives and guests of charity: water rang Friday's closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Charity: water is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring clean water to developing nations. Scott Harrison went from being a successful New York City nightclub promoter to a volunteer photojournalist in the world's poorest nations to founding the group in 2006.

To date, charity: water has funded global water projects which have given clean water to more than 8 million people. The nonprofit uses 100 percent of its donations to fund its water projects, from operating costs to supplies. It uses different solutions to bring water to 26 countries. Some of them include building rooftop gutters so rainfall is directed into sanitary tanks, manufacturing drilling systems and purification systems, and building safe, sheltered bathrooms to help lessen the risk of rape and sexual assault throughout these countries.

The lack of access to clean water affects more than twice the population of the United States. A child dies every 90 seconds from a water-related disease.

Thanks to this charity and others like it, instead of being responsible for spending hours a day collecting water for their family, children can attend school and play, and mothers can work and care for their families close to home.

