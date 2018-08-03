    ×

    Trading Nation

    Emerging markets are in a correction. Expect more pain, warns trader

    Here's why one trader is shorting emerging markets
    Here's why one trader is shorting emerging markets   

    Emerging markets are proving one of the victims of an escalating Sino-U.S. trade conflict. The EEM emerging markets ETF stumbled out of the gate in August, falling 1.5 percent, and pushing closer to bear market territory.

    Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, sees more pain coming to the group.

    Emerging markets began the year tightly correlated with the S&P 500, said Gordon. That relationship began to deteriorate in April as trade tensions started to ratchet higher. Since then, the S&P 500 has drifted back toward record levels, while the EEM ETF has fallen to lows not seen in a year.

    The EEM ETF is now flashing bearish signals, he said. It is currently in a solid downtrend after tumbling more than 5 percent in June, its worst month since February. Gordon sees it now setting up for another leg lower as its charts form a corrective pattern.

    Use this weakness to take advantage of the continued push lower, said Gordon. He bought the September monthly 43 put and sold the 41 put for a total of 44 cents. If the EEM ETF ends below $41 on Sept. 21, Gordon would have made a profit of $156. If it closes above $43, he loses $44 per options spread he paid for the trade.

    The trade: Gordon is suggesting buying the September monthly 43/41 put spread in EEM for about $44 per options spread.

    Bottom line: Gordon sees EEM falling below $41 on Sept. 21 expiration.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    EEM
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...