Facebook inks long-term power purchase agreement for wind energy produced in Indiana

Facebook has entered into a 139 megawatt (MW), 15-year power purchase agreement with EDP Renewables.



EDP Renewables (EDPR) said the deal, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America, would see Facebook buy energy generated at the 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana.



The new wind farm is expected to be operational by 2020, EDPR said in an announcement Thursday. It will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 52,000 homes annually.



"Facebook is committed to finding new renewable energy projects on the same power grid for all of our facilities," Bobby Hollis, director of Global Energy at Facebook, said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with EDP Renewables to help us meet our sustainability goals in the region."



The agreement with EDPR is the latest in a number of clean energy deals struck by Facebook. In July, it was announced that the tech giant's Prineville Data Center in Oregon would be supported by 100 percent solar power under a new partnership with Pacific Power.



Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, while other data centers in Sweden, Iowa and Texas are also powered by renewables.

Facebook is among a number of global businesses looking to green operations by embracing clean energy.



Last October, Amazon announced that its biggest wind farm to date was operational. The Seattle-headquartered business said that Amazon Wind Farm Texas, which is located in Scurry County, would add over 1 million MW hours of clean energy to the grid annually.