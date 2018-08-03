How residents of one New York neighborhood plan to ride out a subway line's shutdown

Come April, Brooklyn's trendy Williamsburg area is scheduled to take a big hit – and its residents are already bracing for the blow.

That's because the L train, a subway line which serves the neighborhood and a section of lower Manhattan, will be shut down for 15 months to fix damage incurred during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The needed track work will be hugely disruptive to the estimated 400,000 daily commuters who use the line to shuttle back and forth from Manhattan, not to mention the local businesses that rely on it for customers.

Although transit officials are hard at work to blunt the impact, "the logistics of moving people from here to there in the city is so complex that one change can ripple in ways unknown," Assemblyman Joseph Lentol, who represents the district, told CNBC.

"What I am happy to report is that there is a core, highly sophisticated group of residents and business owners that are meeting with officials, offering solid ideas on how to mitigate the closure," he added.

While the shutdown is still several months off, residents are trying to get ahead of the curve in various ways. With that in mind, CNBC surveyed residents to see how many intend to ride out the disruption.