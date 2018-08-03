    ×

    Trading Nation

    As vacation stocks spiral, Piper Jaffray technician picks a travel stock to buy and one to avoid

    Tourism stocks take a trip south, but one looks like a buy
    Tourism stocks take a trip south, but one looks like a buy   

    Investors in travel stocks like Caesar's Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and Expedia took flight this week, sending the companies' shares sharply lower.

    Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, says one consumer leisure stock is working for him.

    "The best stock, from our perspective, is Boyd Gaming. It's going to have more of a domestic focus," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

    Boyd generates all of its revenue domestically, insulating it from some of the international headwinds weighing on its competitors. Worries over flagging growth in China gambling destination Macau contributed to losses in casino stocks Caesar's, Wynn and MGM in recent sessions. Gross gaming revenue in Macau for July increased by more than 10 percent, but was weaker than anticipated.

    Boyd's technicals are also showing off strength, said Johnson.

    "You basically have just pulled right back to the uptrend support line. You've got good support right around $34 where you have the uptrend, and also the rising 40-week moving average. A close above about $39 is really going to set you up for another leg higher," Johnson said.

    Boyd is still a 6 percent rally from $39. It traded above that level on an intraday basis on July 27, but failed to hold the level through the close. It closed above $39 at the beginning of February before pulling back through to the beginning of April.

    Like the Macau-exposed casino names, cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line are looking weaker to Larry McDonald, editor of the Bear Traps Report.

    "The companies with the most global exposure, like the cruise lines, those are the ones that are really suffering," said McDonald on Thursday's "Trading Nation." "I think we're in the middle of the early stages of a recession in China. They're doing their best to prevent it, but that 7 percent move in the dollar really has shocked the global economy and we're seeing kind of a feedback loop across globally exposed stocks."

    Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian each generate at least one-third of their revenue outside of North America.

    On a technical basis, Carnival is flashing some warning signals, said Johnson.

    "Carnival is rolling over, a distributional-looking chart," he said. "It looks like there's another leg starting lower here in this stock and we'd be selling that and taking profits and rolling that over into Boyd."

    Carnival has dropped nearly 19 percent from a 52-week high set at the end of January. Its decline puts it in a correction, but just shy of the 20 percent drop that indicates a bear market. Carnival is down 11 percent for the year.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CCL
    ---
    BYD
    ---
    NCLH
    ---
    RCL
    ---
    EXPE
    ---
    WYNN
    ---
    CAESARS
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...