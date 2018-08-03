Trump administration sanctions Russian bank, North Koreans for 'illegal financial activity'

VTB president: Sanctions don't currently present a problem for us 5:52 AM ET Fri, 8 June 2018 | 03:44

Han is already designated under existing sanctions, but Treasury also sanctioned his deputy, Ri Jong Won, Friday.

The two newly sanctioned North Korean entities, DandongZhongsheng Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (Zhongsheng), and Korea Ungum Corporation(Ungum), were both described in the Treasury announcement as front companies for FTB, the North Korean bank.

"The United States will continue to enforce UN and U.S. sanctions and shut down illicit revenue streams to North Korea. Our sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully-verified denuclearization of North Korea," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that North Korean workers were continuing to flow into Russia, in spite of UN sanctions intended to block cash from flowing back to North Korea.

The announcement came one day after Trump publicly thanked Kim for returning the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War. The president said he looked forward to seeing the North Korean leader again "soon."