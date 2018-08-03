Trump administration sanctions Russian bank, North Koreans for 'illegal financial activity'

The Trump administration on Friday announced new sanctions targeting a Russian bank, two North Korean entities and one North Korean citizen for facilitating "illegal financial activity."
The new sanctions, announced by the Treasury Department, came as President Donald Trump continued to pursue negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, as well as seeking improved relations with Russia.
The Russian-registered bank AgrosoyuzCommercial Bank (Agrosoyuz) was sanctioned for doing business with Han Jang Su, a North Korean who Treasury said was the "Moscow-based chief representative of Foreign Trade Bank (FTB), North Korea's primary foreign exchange bank."