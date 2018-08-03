President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are both Republicans, but they are often at odds with each other.

Yet, at least for the next few days, they share a goal: helping GOP candidate Troy Balderson avoid losing a longtime Republican House seat on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio governor endorsed Balderson for Tuesday's highly contested Ohio 12th District special election, calling him a "partner in turning around Ohio as we passed tax cuts and balanced the budget." Trump swooped in Saturday night to try to give the state senator Balderson a last-second boost, backing him during a raucous rally in Delaware, Ohio.

On Monday, Balderson told reporters that the endorsements show his campaign has "unified the Republican Party" as he looks to beat Democrat Danny O'Connor in a close race for a typically safe GOP seat that Trump carried by 11 percentage points in 2016. If O'Connor can win in the red-leaning area that is more wealthy and highly educated than the typical congressional district, observers see a bad sign for the GOP as it tries to defend suburban swing seats and stop Democrats from taking a House majority in November.

The president and governor's rare moment of consensus may help the GOP avoid another embarrassing special election loss similar to Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb's triumph in a red piece of southwestern Pennsylvania earlier this year. But the fact that Kasich and Trump's agreement is such a rare event also underscores how much the Republican base, even in Ohio, has evolved in Trump's image.

"I think [Kasich is] not a true Republican, not a true conservative. ... I didn't like the way he didn't support President Trump," said Hassan Dakhteh, the owner of Stogies Cigar Lounge in Powell, a city north of Columbus. The Republican said he supports Balderson for Congress, mainly because he thinks the candidate will support Trump's agenda.