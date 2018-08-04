Robert Mueller may be just one of President Donald Trump's worries if the Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives this fall.

For a year-and-a-half, Democrats have been hounding Republicans to launch investigations into every Trump scandal-du-jour, pushing for more information on everything from Housing Secretary Ben Carson's $31,000 furniture purchase to Jared Kushner's alleged conflicts of interest.

Lacking the subpoena power that comes with control of the chamber, Democrats have been forced to sit on the sidelines as the clamoring from their base has ratcheted to a fever pitch. But that will change if they manage to flip the 23 seats they need to secure the House in November, as they are narrowly favored to do.

"All of these incidents that have been a blur for us in terms of the news cycle are going to turn into inquiries," said Michael Volkov, an expert in government investigations who has served as an attorney in the Justice Department and for the Senate and House judiciary committees.

Volkov, who has represented individuals and businesses before Congress, said things were about to get "wild."

Experts expect Democrats to pursue controversial items like Trump's tax returns, and to delve into his business dealings from decades ago. They may also seek public hearings with Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr., who is a key figure in the Russia investigation. Democrats could also go after top officials like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who has faced scrutiny over his financial dealings.

"There is no question that there will be an exponential increase in requests from Congress going to the administration if Democrats take one of the chambers," said Justin Rood, who directs the Congressional Oversight initiative at the nonpartisan Project On Government Oversight.

Susan Del Percio, a political strategist who analyzes the Republican Party, called it the White House's "worst nightmare."

Trump's White House has already struggled with a number of high-profile controversies even with the relatively lax oversight they have faced from a Republican Congress. Key officials, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and communications director Anthony Scaramucci have already left the administration under the cloud of scandal.