Amazon cloud executive Tim Wagner joins crypto platform Coinbase

Coinbase announced the hiring of Tim Wagner as vice president of engineering on Monday, snagging him from Amazon's cloud service.
Wagner was a general manager of several Amazon Web Services business units before jumping to Coinbase, the platform's chief executive Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post.
"He's aligned with our values, and he has deep experience with leading great technical organizations," Armstrong said.
Read the full Coinbase blog post here:
Today we're excited to announce that Tim Wagner is joining Coinbase as Vice President of Engineering. Engineering is central to our mission of creating an open financial system for the world. It is core to our strategy to deliver the most trusted and easiest to use cryptocurrency products and services. We have built an amazing engineering team at a Coinbase, one which Tim will now lead and expand.
Through this period of rapid growth, we are more focused than ever on meeting the increasing needs of individuals, institutions and businesses while continually advancing the frontiers of cryptocurrency. At the same time, we're creating the infrastructure that will allow us to add more assets to our platform and accelerate the adoption of crypto around the world.
This is why we are so thrilled to welcome Tim to the team. He joins Coinbase from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he most recently served as GM for of AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and AWS Serverless App Repository. Prior to AWS, Tim spent several years at Microsoft. He is a Princeton University and University of California-Berkeley graduate.
Tim is passionate about the Coinbase mission, he's aligned with our values, and he has deep experience with leading great technical organizations. These qualities, along with his engineering expertise, make him the ideal addition to our team. We couldn't be more excited to have him on board.
Welcome Tim!