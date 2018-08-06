Centrist Democrats can win back the House, says NJ congressman

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., has a prediction: The extremists in politics won't win the day. Instead, it's those in the middle who will be successful, he told CNBC on Monday.

"There's a huge opportunity for Democrats like me all across the country," said Gottheimer, a centrist Democrat who represents the 5th District in northern New Jersey.

"When we win the House it's going to be through districts like mine … people like me who are willing to work with Democrats and Republicans," he said on "Power Lunch."

Democrats are hoping to reclaim the majority in the House of Representatives this November. The party needs to flip 23 seats in order to do so.

While conventional wisdom has been that Democrats would probably win back the House, some are now thinking that may not be the case thanks to a strong economy which may make voters less inclined to split from President Donald Trump and the Republicans.

In July, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein predicted it would be "very, very close."

"Whatever you think of the president, one way or the other, there's no doubt the economy's in good shape. And when the economy's in good shape, people tend to be happier," he added.

However, according to an analysis by The Associated Press, the bulk of the hiring this year has occurred in heavily Democratic areas rather than Republican. The hiring has done little to improve Trump's standing with those voters, while the lack of transformative job growth in Republican areas hasn't eroded his support.

Gottheimer, who faces Republican John McCann in the midterm elections, presents himself as "pro-business" and "pro-growth." He touts things like job training and lower taxes. And he recently won the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which generally leans Republican.

"I don't believe either party succeeds from the extremes," he said, pointing to the fact that the majority of the country is in the middle.

"They want us to work together," he said. "There are people like us don't want to go to Washington to scream but to actually solve problems."

As for how that will play out in the 2020 presidential elections, with left-leaning names like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., bandied about, Gottheimer said, "We'll see what happens in the end."

"A lot of people are playing to the base right now and playing for the primary."

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.