Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy US Steel because of slower economy   

Lending Tree: "Well, look, it's been red-hot, going up a lot. Doug Lebda did a great job, but then we got hit by higher mortgage rates, and then boom-boom-boom, it just can't find its footing, and that's the same case with Zillow this very evening. So I say don't buy, don't buy, don't buy."

Philip Morris International: I tell you, I'm worried about all of these different things that have to do with alternative cigarettes, and that's why I have walked away from the group. Plus I've got to tell you: I can no longer in good conscience recommend a cigarette stock. I just can't. Let someone else do it. It's not about money when it comes to them."

OPKO Health: "Look, it's at five bucks, up from three. Ever since they bought Bio-Reference Lab, it's been a dog. Sorry, Dr. Phillip Frost, you better come on and explain why we should buy OPKO Health."

U.S. Steel: "No, I don't like steel. Letter X, that's what we call it. I do like Nucor, but I have to tell you that all of the steel stocks are going down with the belief that the economy is slower and therefore they won't do well, because of autos and because of infrastructure. I have to admit, I'm willing to take the seeds that is Nucor but I couldn't take the pain that is Letter X."

The Trade Desk: "That is the most red-hot stock in the universe, and I think that they've got another couple of good quarters ahead, so I think that you can stay long."

EPR Properties: "Oh, Entertainment Properties? Yeah, it's good. A lot of the real estate looks pressed to come back. That one in particular, that was tarred and feathered for the wrong reasons. It actually was not that bad of a quarter, they're back and so is the preferred by the way. They're offering even better yield."

Enbridge Energy Partners: "Alright, okay, this is the 12-percent yielder one, they're putting all of these together. I think it is a buy. I like Enbridge very much, and I have to tell you that pipelines are making a major comeback. I like [Williams Partners LP]. I also like this combination that is [Energy Transfer Partners]-[Energy Transfer Equity].

Nokia: "Well, this is a $5 stock and people are attracted to it. But believe me, if it was a $50 stock, you would be saying, sell, sell, sell."