Facebook in talks with banks to add your financial information to Messenger

Facebook is considering a Messenger feature that would incorporate a user's bank information, the company said in a statement to CNBC Monday.

The feature, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, applies only to Messenger and not the larger Facebook platform. It comes at a sensitive time for Facebook, as it continues to battle privacy concerns and adjust company policy regarding user data.

Facebook's stock was up about 2.5 percent Monday following the initial Wall Street Journal report.

"Like many online companies, we routinely talk to financial institutions about how we can improve people's commerce experiences, like enabling better customer service. An essential part of these efforts is keeping people's information safe and secure," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "We don't use purchase data from banks or credit card companies for ads."

Incorporating a user's financial information into Messenger would allow banks to offer customer service through the platform, as some credit card companies already do, Facebook said. The Wall Street Journal reported the feature could also offer fraud alerts and help users track their account balances.

—CNBC's Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.