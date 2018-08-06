Fed member James Bullard challenges the idea that recession is inevitable

Federal Reserve member James Bullard told CNBC that traders should not be waiting for an "inevitable recession" and spoke of a solid outlook for the U.S. economy.

"We should always plan for the worse and hope for the best. I think the idea that you're inevitably going to have a recession just because you've had an expansion for a while is not really right," Bullard told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"The U.S. expansion, the growth rate has been very slow since the financial crisis ... The level of output is actually quite a bit below where it would be if you had a more normal expansion so that kinda argues for the idea that maybe the expansion can go on for a while longer."

The latest growth rate numbers out of the U.S. pointed to an economic expansion of 4.1 percent in the second quarter of the year — the highest in nearly four years. At the start of May, data showed that the U.S. economy had entered its second-longest economic expansion on record, but also the slowest in the post-war period.