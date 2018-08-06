Tech

Android's latest software, Pie, launches today

  • Google's latest version of its Android phone software is rolling out on Pixel phones today.
  • The company has nicknamed the software "Pie."
  • It will become available for other phones in a few months.
Google's latest version of its Android smartphone software will start rolling out to Pixel phones today.

Android is by far the most popular smartphone software in the world, with roughly 80 percent market share, according to Statista. However, that includes open-source derivatives of Android that have been customized heavily and include few or no links to Google services, and even phones that have the Google-approved version of Android are not updated right away. As a result, few people will actually be able to download the software today.

The software, dubbed Pie, includes new security features and tools to help you fight smartphone addiction. (Google typically names its Android releases after desserts: Lollipop, Marshmallow, and Nougat have all been previous labels).

It also uses artificial intelligence to customize to a users' preferences, including an "adaptive battery," which learns what apps you use the most and prioritizes the battery for them. Here's a run-down of all the most important features.

The so-called Digital Wellness tools for helping people cut down on their phone usage will be in beta mode until the fall.

