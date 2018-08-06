Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Twilio stock rocketed 16 percent in after-hours trading. The cloud communications company massively beat both earnings and revenue expectations for its second quarter. Twilio reported earnings of 3 cents per share, besting analyst expectations for a loss of 5 cents per share. The company also said it generated $147.8 million in its second quarter versus the $131.1 million that was forecast by Wall Street.

Shares of Zillow plummeted 16 percent in extended-hours trading. The company's revenue outlook fell short of Wall Street projections. Zillow said it sees third-quarter revenue between $337 million and $347 million, well below the $412 million analysts had forecast. For the full year, Zillow said it sees revenue between $1.32 billion and $1.35 billion, also below the $1.49 billion Wall Street had projected.

The real estate company also reported mixed results for its second quarter. Zillow posted earnings of 13 cents a share on $325 million in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings of 10 cents on $326 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Weight Watchers declined more than 2 percent in extended hours trading. The weight loss company reported a dip in subscribers from the previous quarter, but posted earnings that topped expectations. Weight Watchers said it now has 4.5 million subscribers, down from the 4.6 million it reported in the previous quarter.

Weight Watchers reported revenue of $1.01 per share on $409.7 million in revenue. Analysts had projected earnings of 88 cents a share on $409.5 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Etsy stock shot up 8 percent post market after the popular e-commerce website reported better-than-expected revenue. The company reported earnings of 3 cents a share on $132.4 million in revenue. Analysts had projected earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $127.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.