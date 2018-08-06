These are the only women CEOs left among S&P 500 companies

Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

With Indra Nooyi stepping down from the helm at PepsiCo, that leaves only two dozen female CEOs among the S&P 500 companies today.

Nooyi in particular, having served 12 years as CEO at Pepsi, was viewed as a role model for other women in business. She led the world's second-largest food and beverage company through tumultuous times in the industry, setting the tone for a new behemoth in snacking to emerge. Now, President Ramon Laguarta will be taking her place later this year.

Other top women CEOs in the consumer and retail industries today include Michele Buck at Hershey, Mary Dillon at Ulta and Michelle Gass at Kohl's. A handful of women also hold the chief executive title in the health care, automotive and industrials sectors. One upcoming change to the list, Kathy Warden is set to become the CEO of Northrop Gruman, effective Jan. 1 of next year.

Though women earn more degrees than men, on average, and make up nearly half the labor force in the U.S., women are less represented in management positions the higher up they go, according to Catalyst, a nonprofit that promotes women in the workplace. Even with corporate board seats, the "overwhelming majority" of new directorships continue to go to men, Catalyst said.

Below is a list of the 24 women still serving as chief executive officers among the S&P 500 companies today, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

  • Mary Barra

    Company: General Motors
    CEO since: Jan. 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $53 billion

    General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra
    Getty Images

  • Gail Boudreaux

    Company: Anthem
    CEO since: Nov. 2017
    Company's market capitalization: $66 billion

    Gail Boudreaux 
    Getty Images | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

  • Heather Bresch

    Company: Mylan
    CEO since: Jan. 2012
    Company's market capitalization: $19.5 billion

    Heather Bresch, CEO of Mylan.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC

  • Michele Buck

    Company: Hershey
    CEO since: March 2017
    Company's market capitalization: $27 billion

    Michele Buck
    Source: Business Wire

  • Debra Cafaro

    Company: Ventas
    CEO since: March 1999
    Company's market capitalization: $20.6 billion

    Debra Cafaro, CEO, Ventas
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC

  • Safra Catz

    Company: Oracle
    CEO since: Sept. 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $193.2 billion

    Safra Catz, co-chief executive officer of Oracle Corp.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Mary Dillon

    Company: Ulta Beauty
    CEO since: July 2013
    Company's market capitalization: $14.1 billion

    Mary Dillon, CEO, ULTA Beauty
    Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

  • Virginia Drosos

    Company: Signet Jewelers
    CEO since: August 2017
    Company's market capitalization: $3.5 billion

    Gina Drosos the Le Vian 2019 Red Carpet Revue on June 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    David Crotty | Patrick McMullan | Getty Images

  • Adena Friedman

    Company: Nasdaq
    CEO since: Jan. 2017
    Company's market capitalization: $15.3 billion

    Adena Friedman
    Devan Burris | CNBC

  • Michelle Gass

    Company: Kohl's
    CEO since: May 2018
    Company's market capitalization: $12.1 billion

    Michelle Gass
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Lynn Good

    Company: Duke Energy
    CEO since: July 2013
    Company's market capitalization: $57.4 billion

    Duke Energy CEO: Eye on renewable energy

  • Tricia Griffith

    Company: Progressive
    CEO since: July 2016
    Company's market capitalization: $35.7 billion

    Tricia Griffith, CEO of The Progressive Group
    Source: The Progressive Group

  • Marillyn Hewson

    Company: Lockheed Martin
    CEO since: Jan. 2013
    Company's market capitalization: $90.2 billion

    Marillyn Hewson, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.
    Carl Court | AFP | Getty Images

  • Vicki Hollub

    Company: Occidental Petroleum
    CEO since: April 2016
    Company's market capitalization: $63 billion

    Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum Corp., speaks during the 2017 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, Texas.
    F. Carter Smith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Patricia Kampling

    Company: Alliant Energy
    CEO since: April 2012
    Company's market capitalization: $10 billion

    Patricia Kampling, CEO of Alliant Energy Corp. 
    Source: Alliant Energy Corp. 

  • Margaret Keane

    Company: Synchrony Financial
    CEO since: Feb. 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $22.4 billion

    Benefits of separating from GE: Synchrony Financial CEO

  • Beth Mooney

    Company: KeyCorp
    CEO since: May 2011
    Company's market capitalization: $22.6 billion

    Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp .
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC

  • Phebe Novakovic

    Company: General Dynamics
    CEO since: Jan. 2013
    Company's market capitalization: $57.2 billion

    Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive of General Dynamics Corp.
    Stephanie Green | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Patricia Poppe

    Company: CMS Energy
    CEO since: July 2016
    Company's market capitalization: $13.7 billion

    Patti Poppe, CEO of CMS Energy
    Source: YouTube

  • Barbara Rentler

    Photo unavailable

    Company: Ross Stores
    CEO since: June 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $33.6 billion

  • Ginny Rometty

    Company: IBM
    CEO since: Jan. 2012
    Company's market capitalization: $134 billion

    Virginia Rometty
    Jodi Gralnick | CNBC

  • Susan Story

    Company: American Water Works
    CEO since: May 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $16.2 billion

    Susan Story, CEO, American Water Works Company
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters

  • Lisa Su

    Company: Advanced Micro Devices
    CEO since: Oct. 2014
    Company's market capitalization: $18.6 billion

    Lisa T. Su, CEO of Advance Micro Devices.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC

  • Geisha Williams

    Company: PG&E
    CEO since: March 2017
    Company's market capitalization: $22.9 billion

    PG&E Corp CEO and President Geisha Williams speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 on October 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. 
    Paul Morigi | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

