Why the DOJ keeps going after the AT&T-Time Warner deal

There is a key way in which Delrahim is similar to his predecessors — independence. According to Jonathan Jacobson, chair of the American Bar Association's antitrust division and partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, there is a long tradition of the antitrust division staying independent of the White House's politics, and that appears to still be the case.

As for suspicions that Trump may have interfered? "I know for a fact that that's not true," said Jacobson. "Makan made his own decision based on what he believes, and there was no political fix in bringing the case or appealing."

The way in which Delrahim's perspective is different from that of previous administrations is his approach towards behavioral remedies, which are conditions placed on the acquiring company requiring them to or prohibiting them from taking certain actions. "Delrahim has been quite insistent that he does not want behavioral decrees," Jacobson said.

Under the Obama administration, the DOJ reached a settlement with Comcast that ultimately allowed it to acquire NBCUniversal. However, Comcast had to commit to certain stipulations, including a non-discrimination agreement and giving up its management rights in Hulu. All of the behavioral conditions placed on Comcast will expire by September 1.

The DOJ did not respond to request for comment. However, Delrahim delivered a speech in November to the ABA illustrating his thinking on behavioral consent decrees like those in Comcast/NBCUniversal, just four days before filing the complaint against AT&T.

"Behavioral remedies often require companies to make daily decisions contrary to their profit-maximizing incentives, and they demand ongoing monitoring and enforcement to do that effectively," he said. "If a merger is illegal, we should only accept a clean and complete solution, but if the merger is legal we should not impose behavioral conditions just because we can do so..."

According to Doug Melamed, a professor at Stanford University, Delrahim's approach to behavioral remedies is actually very mainstream in the world of antitrust law. Most antitrust attorneys prefer structural remedies, which entail divestitures that fundamentally change the organization and interests of the merged company.

Delrahim's perspective does not necessarily call for more regulation — Disney received swift approval to for its $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox in June, as it agreed to the DOJ's structural condition that it divest 22 of Fox's regional sports networks. However, it does make it more difficult to work with a merger considered to be fundamentally anti-competitive. When it comes to AT&T and Time Warner, the DOJ unequivocally thinks that is the case.

"If AT&T is permitted to control Time Warner's most valuable media assets, the merged firm will have both the incentive and the ability to raise its rivals' costs and stifle growth of innovative, next-generation entrants that offer attractive alternatives to AT&T/DirecTV's legacy pay-TV model—all to the detriment of American consumers," the DOJ said in a July 18 motion to expedite appeal.