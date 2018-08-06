Zillow tanks after announcing plans to acquire a mortgage lender

Shares of online home sales site Zillow are tanking after hours Monday after the company announced plans to acquire a national mortgage lender to assist with home purchases.

Shares plunged more than 16 percent in extended trading to below $50 after being halted for the acquisition announcement.

The company recently launched a new strategy of buying and selling homes directly to users, expanding its offerings beyond real estate brokers. The acquisition is intended to supplement that effort, the company said.

Shares took a similar beating in April when the company first announced the strategy. But CEO Spencer Rascoff maintained in May the strategy would pay off.

"It has been controversial, but we think we can mitigate risk and we think the opportunity is large," Rascoff said then. "This is what the on-demand economy is all about."

As of Monday's close, the stock had gained nearly 30 percent in the last 12 months and 45 percent in 2018.